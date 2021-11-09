Submit Release
Another big win in Wyoming, Cowboy Draw jackpot hit Nov. 8 in Casper

November 9, 2021

WyoLotto players had another big day on Nov. 8 when the Cowboy Draw jackpot was hit again within a week.

The winning ticket was sold in Casper, Wyo., at the Big D Oil located at 3476 E. 2nd St. The winning numbers were 10, 19, 20, 25, and 42.

The previous jackpot was hit on Nov. 1 by a player from Pinedale who purchased their ticket at KJ’s Alpine in Alpine, Wyo.

Not only was this another win within a week, it was a free ticket a player received on Sunday during WyoLotto’s Cowboy Draw BOGO promotion. Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. after a University of Wyoming Football win, Cowboy Draw tickets are buy one get one free.

If you believe you are a winner, you can check your tickets on WyoLotto’s website at wyolotto.com, go to a nearby retailer or download the WyoLotto app.

