During National Scholarship Month, The NSES Opens Up Grant Application For Student Entrepreneurs & Increases Grant to 5k
My goal is to prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in this competitive market space through financial backing, mentorship, and resources.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Scholarship Month, The National Student Entrepreneurs Summit opened applications, with an increased grant of $5,000 from the $4,000 that was given away earlier this year for The Etel & Sonia Cowan Student Entrepreneurial Grant. The NSES will launch its annual virtual event on Feb 5, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST.
The summit will be hosted by The Experts Tribe, an online community of expert-based business entrepreneurs. Along with Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs NYC and The Office of Student Development & Leadership at Queens College, the collaboration focuses on helping college student entrepreneurs who want guidance in balancing their studies and starting a business. All college students and anyone interested in entrepreneurship can join the national virtual event for free.
One of the goals of The Experts Tribe and The National Student Entrepreneurs Summit Founder Lorene Cowan is to establish a supportive community of entrepreneurs of all ages. Cowan said, "My objective is to prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in this competitive market space through financial backing, mentorship, and resources. I could not think of a better way to help young entrepreneurs than to create a grant in my parent's Etel and Sonia Cowan's name. My parents are two immigrants from Jamaica whose primary goal in life was to help me fulfill all my dreams both academically and professionally. I am proud to say that I accomplished my goals because of them and now I want to pay it forward".
Students will have the opportunity to gain vital tools to start and maintain a business, they will be able to listen to investors and entrepreneurs share their journeys and participate in a business pitch battle for a chance to win a $5,000 grant. Additionally, the winner will have the opportunity of going through a free business mentoring program with Cowan as well as press support for their launch promotion.
This year’s NSES winners, Juzel Lloyd and Celecia Blyden from Howard University, both agree that working with Cowan has made the process of launching a business easier. Juzel said, “Lorene is always there to offer advice, she helps us work through those intermittent roadblocks, and welcomes discussions on anything we agreed or disagreed with.”
“No matter the situation we face, she always has a game plan for us to get through it and is always able to explain things in a way we can understand and apply to our business,” Celecia said. “On top of it all, she’s very personable and easy to talk to and work with.” Life Hacks 101 will launch during Financial Literacy Month.
Former competitor, Maximillian Kodi from Southern Connecticut State University said that attending the summit helped him develop his startup, https://investrloft.com. Kodi said, “I met some great people. I was also able to reach out to Douglas Romanoff of Parameter Ventures who was the investor on the panel. I had a couple of zoom meetings with him and he was really helpful in guiding me as I was developing my startup.”
For more information visit: https://theexpertstribe.com/summit.
To apply for the grant, click here.
If you would like to contribute to the grant program, please Cash App the NSES at: $NATSES. All proceeds will go towards the NSES grant.
The National Student Entrepreneurs Summit, established in 2020, is managed by The Experts Tribe. To learn more about The Experts Tribe visit: https://theexpertstribe.com
