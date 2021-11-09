Premier completes Procurement for RiverHouse 9, The Capstone, and The Upton Short Hills
New Jersey luxury multifamily residential projects showcase creativity and efficiency in FF&E procurementWEEHAWKEN, NJ, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier has completed FF&E procurement and installation for The Capstone at Port Imperial and RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial, two luxury multifamily buildings which opened this year as part of the 200-acre Port Imperial development along New Jersey’s Gold Coast. Premier also completed the same scope for The Upton Short Hills, also located in New Jersey. The three projects boast a menu of amenities, including a golf simulator in each building.
All three properties shared a similar goal and challenges. The goal was simple: deliver resort inspired hospitality colors, textures and finishes in the multifamily sector. Solving for the challenges was far more complex. The team had to arrange for the complete refabrication and replacement of some items, during an unprecedented time as the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier’s optimized supplier network allowed them to consolidate deliveries for seamless lease-up and deliver up-to-the-minute materials and technologies throughout the FF&E package.
“Lessons from hospitality have never been more relevant for multifamily procurement,” says Lynn Linczyc, Premier’s Senior Vice President of Procurement. “By leveraging supplier relationships to ensure seamless delivery and contract pricing, Premier was able to see the project through to timely completion while ensuring top-of-the-line finishes and amenities.”
Located on the Hudson waterfront with easy access to public transit, including the ferry to Manhattan, the 313-unit RiverHouse 9 offers studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, ranging from just under 450 square feet to over 1100. Each apartment features luxury plank flooring, a full-size in-unit washer and dryer, custom closets, and complimentary window coverings. Select units offer private balconies or terraces. Nearby, The Capstone, which is a 350-unit building, offers a range of floorplans that include studio, 1-, 2- 3- and 4-bedroom apartments.
The Upton Short Hills, a 193-unit luxury property in the heart of the desirable Short Hills neighborhood, offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 832 to 1,292 square feet. Color and light define public and private spaces throughout the projects. Each building takes cues from hospitality for its materials palette, finishes, and tonality. RiverHouse 9 capitalizes on the warm colors and rich shades of inviting boutique hotels. Wood finishes on kitchen stools, lobby cladding and even in unit bathrooms create tactile luxury. The Capstone draws on the “retreat” vibe popular in urban hotels offering occupants a sense of serenity amid the city bustle. Cooler tones and more rounded shapes invite reflection. The Upton is the residential iteration of a luxury hotel. Elegant finishes and timeless pieces define its aesthetic. Sourcing for items that suited the design mission statement meant working closely with suppliers to find unique, memorable pieces that could be manufactured in the needed time frame.
The projects debuted in early 2021.
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC), is a full-service firm with over 25 years of expertise across interior design and architecture, procurement, project management, construction development and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality and multifamily industry’s increasingly complex problems; from straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom design renovations, their team of professionals is dedicated to design excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides services that are unmatched, bringing their clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information, please visit www.premierpm.com.
