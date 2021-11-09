Veteran Employment Organization Expands Training & Partnerships to Improve Employment Outcomes for Military Job Seekers
As a leader in veteran employment our team continually develops solutions to meet the employment and career development needs of our military, veterans, and family members over their lifetime.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetJobs.org provides extensive career assistance to transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses
— Stacy Bayton, Snr. Exec. Vice President of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs
- The VetJobs team has now surpassed 73,000 verified job placements among military service members, veterans, and their families
- More than 18,000 training courses completed by VetJobs’ job seekers in 2021 YTD
The VetJobs organization today announced an expansion to its Training and Community Partnerships Divisions, an investment made to improve employment outcomes for military job seekers.
VetJobs is not just focused on putting military, veterans, and military spouses into jobs, they are also focused on the long-term goals of helping them continue to grow and expand their careers over their lifetime. This is evident as more than 35% of the job seekers that VetJobs works with return for continued training, growth assistance, and additional job placement services.
The post-COVID job market looks a little different from that seen in the past and, while there are millions of jobs left to be filled, some industry employers have become more selective. For employers, COVID remains an issue, along with a major job skills mismatch and an employee desire for large pay raises. With employers looking for technical skills and knowledge in non-tech positions, job seekers must be aggressive in keeping up on trends in recruitment if they want to be visible to the employers they are applying to work for. VetJobs takes the guesswork out of this for their military-affiliated job seekers by staying on top of key industry trends and expanding training and partnerships to help them be more competitive as they apply to open positions.
To match the needs of their employer partners, as well as their military-affiliated job seekers, VetJobs began expanding their skills training in 2020 and this has culminated into today’s launch of ingenuity by VetJobs, a new skills advancement platform. This expansion allows their team to triage the needs of their job seekers ensuring they not only meet their skill needs / demands, but that they are also meeting the skill demands from their employer partners. This has led VetJobs to continually identify new training partners who can be brought in to help manage the growing demands of the community they serve and the employers who become part of their network.
"Together with our partners, we are looking at longer range solutions, when it comes to serving the people in our community. Our solution is a combination of an expanded internal training offering, along with a large increase in external training partners. These additional resources and partnerships are continually needed to help our military, veterans, and family members over their lifetime of employment and career development needs," said Stacy Bayton, Senior Executive Vice President of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs. “Through our Training and Community Partnerships Divisions we continuously strive to bring in vetted organizations who can help us provide end-to-end support for training, professional certifications, and job placement of our transitioning service members, military spouses, and veterans alike with a goal to improve employment outcomes for the military-affiliated job seeker.”
About VetJobs
VetJobs is an anchor member of the VetJobs OCEAN (One Central Employment & Advancement Network) family of websites which has become the #1 online resource for military-affiliated job seekers looking to attain a rewarding career and maximize their earnings. Since 2010 VetJobs and their sister websites (like www.militaryspousejobs.org) have actively helped more than 73,000 military spouses, active-duty military and veterans connect to high-earning careers.
Don Fried, Marketing & Branding Director
VetJobs
dfried@vetjobs.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn