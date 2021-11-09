Experity Ventures Acquires Anchor Fundings
Tech-driven specialty finance platform continues growth storyCONSHOHOCKEN, PA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experity Ventures LLC (EV) the parent company for several technology driven specialty finance business units that are focused on the litigation finance space has acquired 100% of the equity of New York based Anchor Fundings. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Experity Ventures Founder and Chairman, Joseph Greco commented, "We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Anchor Fundings. We have watched Anchor closely and continue to be impressed with their growth, discipline and approach to the space and are excited to help them continue on their success trajectory as part of our industry-leading platform”
Anchor Fundings Founder and CEO, Charlit Bonilla commented, "We are very excited to partner with the Experity Ventures team and platform to continue our growth and outstanding performance. The Experity platform enables us to offer additional services and solutions to our valued clients and partners as well as being able to leverage their innovative technology and efficient capital structure. Anchor Fundings has built a strong brand in the marketplace and we will continue to build momentum and recognition for the Anchor brand under the Experity platform”.
Experity CEO, Ryan Silverman added, “Charlit and his team have built an impressive business and the pairing of Anchor inside of Experity is very complementary and strategic. We believe that Anchor is an important ingredient in our plan for continued growth, performance and leadership in the legal funding and finance space”.
About Anchor Fundings
Anchor Fundings is a New York City based consumer litigation finance firm founded in 2013 by Charlit Bonilla. Anchor provides immediate and value-added liquidity solutions for plaintiffs, attorneys, and healthcare providers. Anchor is differentiated by their experience in workplace accidents which allows them to participate in some of the largest most complex litigation. Since inception, Anchor has become a go-to capital source for plaintiffs, attorneys and medical providers nationwide.
About Experity Ventures
Experity Ventures, founded in 2019, is the parent company for Nexify Capital and Nexify Solutions, MedSolve Financial Group, ProMed Capital and Thrivest Legal Funding, LLC / dba Thrivest Link. Nexify Capital has entered into several strategic financing and operational partnerships with legal funding companies in the United States. Nexify Solutions develops and markets best in class enterprise and work flow software for the legal funding market place, which is designed to automate pre-settlement funding from intake to decision analytics, to servicing and payoff, while offering full accounting and reporting capabilities. MedSolve and ProMed capital are leading providers of medical receivable funding solutions to healthcare facilities. Thrivest is a direct to market pre-settlement legal funding company that has successfully provided thousands of non-recourse advances to individuals with pending litigation, predominately in personal injury cases. Experity has offices in Philadelphia, New York, Nevada and Florida.
For more information on Experity, please visit www.experityventures.com
Ryan Silverman
Experity Ventures