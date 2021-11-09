“We're honored to include Fernanda Ferreira, Owner of Escape Day Spa into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fernanda Ferreira, Owner of Escape Day Spa, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST SPA (PLAYA VISTA) - 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Fernanda Ferreira, Owner of Escape Day Spa, into our BoLAA family."

Escape Day Spa was started in 2008 by a Brazilian native, Fernanda Ferreira. After growing up in Brazil with a passion for healing and making people feel beautiful, Ferreira utilizes the award-winning techniques from her hometown.

These techniques are known worldwide, like Lymphatic Body Shaping and the legit Brazilian wax, among many other fantastic services. Escape Day Spa prides itself in having skilled therapists and products from Brazil to give customers a unique experience. More than a decade has passed since the spa's debut, and the dedication to their commitment is still strong. Escape Day Spa strives to provide a one-of-a-kind service.

Fernanda states, "I do everything that we offer, from messages to skincare and waxing. I specialize in skin care and healing people. I am proud to have built my business from the ground up. What sets me apart from the others is that we have very good service with a very reasonable price."

Escape Day Spa is most known for its Brazilian Lymphatic Body shape massage, post-op treatments, and body contouring. With affordable prices and outstanding services, Escape Day Spa provides the best and latest techniques and services in the beauty industry.