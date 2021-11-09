Smart Gas Meter Market Size Worth USD 3.21 BN By 2028, Global Growth at a CAGR of 6.7%
Stratistics MRC report, Smart Gas Meter Intelligent Gas Meter Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User, By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market is accounted for $1.91 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $3.21 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The increasing investments in smart grid technologies to measure and analyze data and asset management of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) are the factors driving the market growth. However, the requirement of high upfront cost for smart gas infrastructure is hampering the market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Gas Meter Market include Aclara Technologies LLC, Apator Group, Badger Meter, Inc, DIEHL Metering, EDMI Limited, EMH Metering GmbH & Co KG, Holley Technology Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Itron Inc, Kamstrup A/S, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric , Siemens AG, Xylem, Inc, and Zenner.
The Global Smart Gas Meter (Intelligent Gas Meter) Market is majorly driven by increasing investments in smart grid technologies to measure and analyze data, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into smart gas meter operations, and digitalization of distribution grids and optimization of network operations. The automated meter reading (AMR) segment is growing at a highest CAGR due to the growing demand for cost-effective smart gas meters and the need for automated collection of meter readings without physical inspection. North America dominated with a significant market share owing to the highest installation rate of AMR devices and high demand for powerful smart gas meters with edge intelligence capabilities. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR due to the new investments in smart grid technologies and increased energy demand & greenhouse gas emission targets in the region.
Smart Gas Meter Intelligent Gas Meter Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Smart Gas Meter Intelligent Gas Meter Market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
