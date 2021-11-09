GraceAnn Simoni of Naperville Voted Top 100 Most Influential

Top 100 Most Influential Top 100 Most Influential

The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) is pleased to announce Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging

We all have thing in our homes for a reason, why not give your home an affordable Decorator look using what you already have by adding color, new placement of furniture art and accessories.” — GraceAnn Simoni

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Real Estate Stager in top 100 Most Influential people, Home Staging Industry Awards

The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) is pleased to announce that GraceAnn Simoni, Staging Redesign Group. Inc, Naperville, IL, has been voted into the Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging, by the members of the Real Estate Staging Association.

GraceAnn is also serving her second term as the Illinois State President of the Real Estate Staging Association. GraceAnn Simoni operates the Staging Redesign Group, Inc., and has been a professional real estate stager since 2001. Simoni services the Western Suburbs of Chicago.

“I help busy people Get the home they want with the house they have™.” says Home Stager Simoni. “Whether staying in your current home or selling in the future, getting advice and direction from a professional Stager/ Redesigner can save you money and time in achieving your goals.”

“We would like to thank everyone for their participation in the awards process. Without the support of our membership, we would not be able to recognize so many well deserving people in our industry. The finalists in all categories can be seen at www.HomeStagingIndustryAwards.com. OR facebook.com/RealEstateStagingAssociation” said, Shell Brodnax, CEO Real Estate Staging Association.

GraceAnn Simoni, the Midwest’s premier award-winning real estate staging expert, has been in business since 2001 training industry professionals . Simoni serves the residents of DuPage County and the Western, Suburbs of Chicago enhance the resale value of their homes. GraceAnn loves working in homes of sellers and also homeowners just wanting a new look to their rooms using what they already have. " Paint color is what pulls a room together and it the most affordable addition to any room. "

The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) is the trade association for professional real estate stagers and Redesigners. For more information on real estate staging and the convention visit www.RESAConvention.com. For more information about the awards please visit www.HomeStagingIndustryAwards.com. For more information about real estate staging, or to find a professional stager or redesigner call 800-201-8687 and speak with Shell Brodnax, or visit the RESA® Web site at www.RealEstateStagingAssociation.com

