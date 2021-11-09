In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market- Ready to Record Exponential CAGR by 2030

In Vitro Toxicity Testing

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In vitro is the process that helps examine harmful chemicals over the isolated part of the organism. It is used to identify hazardous chemical substances and helps detect the toxicity at early stages of the development of new products such as drugs, cosmetics, and food additives. The in vitro toxicity testing is mainly used for safety evaluation in drug development and also for ranking the chemicals according to their potency.

Testing for presence of toxic compounds is an important step during the development of new products such as drugs, cosmetics, and food additives, which can save both time and developmental costs as well as reduce the probability of failure during later stages. In vitro toxicity testing is a procedure that helps examine the presence of these toxic compounds over an isolated part of the organism. The increase in number of R&D procedures, which require in vitro testing, ban on animal testing, and increase in awareness about the environmental concerns can boost the market growth.

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.

Absorption screening dominated the global in vitro toxicity testing market in 2020 and is expected to continue with its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the various applications of absorption screening pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and household products. However, toxic substances screening in IVTT is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to the increase in cases of lead poisoning and cancers that occur due to the mutation caused by the toxic chemicals, registering a CAGR of 15.85%.

Cosmetics and household products segment is the highest revenue contributor to this market owing to increase in adoption in various applications, such as to detect dermal toxicity, systemic toxicity, and ocular toxicity. However, food industry is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the high demand in U.S., China, and India, growing at a CAGR of 19.65%.

The report analyzes the in vitro toxicity testing market into three segments, namely: type, end users, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into absorption, toxic substances, and dose. Based on end users, the market is categorized into cosmetic and household products, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, and chemical industry. Based on geography, the in vitro toxicity testing market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Presently, North America and Europe have the highest growth potential due to technological advancements and increased R&D initiatives in these regions. However, the market would gain traction in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific, due to the increase in urbanization & disposable income, rise in government funding, and growth in awareness about the advanced technologies. India and China are expected to be the fastest growing regions in the global in vitro toxicity testing market.

The key players profiled in this report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioReliance, Inc., Alere, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., General Electric Company, Covance, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

