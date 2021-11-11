DICE Dental to Open New Location in Bethlehem Township, Offering Dental Implants & Dentures
DICE Dental in Bethlehem Township, PA, will offer dental implants starting at only $750 and dentures starting at only $499.
I look forward to helping patients feel confident in their smiles again.”BETHLEHEM , PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental is opening a new Bethlehem Township location in January 2022. The cosmetic dentistry practice has found great success in Springfield, PA since it opened in the summer of 2020. Now the practice brings its affordable dental implants, dentures, and dental crowns to the Lehigh Valley.
— Dr. Matthew Lang
Dr. Matthew Lang will be the practicing dentist at this new location. He has years of experience in helping patients achieve fuller, healthier smiles.
“I look forward to helping patients feel confident in their smiles again,” he says.
DICE Dental is celebrated for its commitment to quality care at affordable prices. Dental implants in Bethlehem Township will start at only $750. Dentures will also be available, including conventional dentures for only $499 and implant overdentures starting at $2,500. During a consultation, Dr. Lang and his team will help patients decide which treatment option best meets their needs.
Dental crowns will also be available. With state-of-the-art technology, crowns can be created, customized, and placed in as little as two visits, changing the shape, size, and color of a patient’s smile. At DICE Dental, crowns in Bethlehem Township will start at $650.
To learn more about crowns, dental implants, and dentures in Bethlehem Township, schedule an appointment with DICE Dental by visiting https://dice-dental.com/bethlehem-township/. They are now accepting new patients for their January 2022 opening.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
