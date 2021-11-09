DES2021 | Roger Wu，CEO of Anmai Cloud: Focusing on digital elements, drawing a new blueprint for future infrastructure

Roger Wu, the founder and CEO of Anmai Cloud, was invited to attend and deliver a keynote speech at the "Digital Road: Facilitating Global Collaboration" sub-forum.

/EIN News/ -- Shanghai, China, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 1, sponsored by the China Association for Science and Technology, China International Science and Technology Exchange Center, Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, Shanghai Science and Technology Association, Shanghai Yangpu District People’s Government, the first domestic digital economy international exchange platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, the 2021 SME Digital Economy Global Forum, opened in Shanghai. Roger Wu, the founder and CEO of Anmai Cloud, was invited to attend and deliver a keynote speech on "How to build a decentralized cloud computing infrastructure to help the integration of Global Data Economy" at the "Digital Road: Facilitating Global Collaboration" sub-forum. He had an in-depth understanding of data, a core element of the digital economy, from a technical perspective. He introduced Anmai Cloud solution for building new infrastructure construction to help global economic integration.

From the 'farm tools + land’ model in the agricultural era, to the ‘machines + capital’ model in the industrial era, to the ‘information technology + data’ model in the digital era, "the history of human development is the history of using tools to improve the efficiency of production factors", according to Wu. As the core factor of production in the digital economy era, data represents the future. However, in terms of the external manifestations of the current "data elements", humans have more to do in the exploration of the value of data in. As Roger Wu said in his speech, more than 90% of the data will be regarded as "valueless data" for a long time in the future, which is a result of various links after the data is generated. For example, people’s understanding of data elements, the interaction between data elements and other production elements, new technologies empowering data elements, and so on. Among them, the lack of infrastructure can be said to be a "visible problem" in terms of data value manifestation and discovery.

If the lack of data value mining limits the economic expression of data elements, data security will restrict the market expression of the digital economy and therefore hinder the orderly progress of economic globalization. Data was highly concentrated after the human society entered the Web2.0 era, said Roger Wu. In the era of mobile internet, human beings have produced huge economic benefits by solving the issues of data production, connection and aggregation. Centralization of data use also brings huge problems such as data privacy, data property rights, data circulation and other content. In other words, if human beings want to maximize the value of data, what comes first is to pave the way for data applications and completely solve the problems of data security, privacy, and confirmation from the root.

In this regard, the use of cutting-edge technologies and concepts to build a powerful infrastructure is particularly necessary in strengthening the expression of data elements, maximizing the value of data, and promoting global economic integration. Roger Wu stated that as a key technology of the next-generation internet, blockchain technology has natural advantages in ensuring data security, deconstructing data circulation models, protecting data privacy, and realizing data right verification. The decentralized infrastructure formed through the blockchain architecture will also become a bed stone for coping with digital economic changes and facilitating global economic integration.

After going through "collection", "storage", "processing", "transmission", "exchange" and "destroy", the data has completed its life cycle. How to grasp the core of data elements in its limited life cycle and tap its best potential has become a common concern to any person who has been successful in the era of shared digital economy. As a pioneer to implement the concept of decentralization and deploy decentralized storage business in China, Anmai Cloud is no exception. After years of exploration, Anmai Cloud has built a complete set of business logic and a product service system, which is a "3+1" distributed storage technology service system with "servers, platforms, tool sets + technical solutions" as the core. It was the first to be applied in the fields of medical care, justice, government affairs, integrated media, and general health and withstood the test of the market. According to data, Anmai Cloud currently accounts for 10% of the decentralized storage scale of the entire network, achieving its strategic goal in the storage field initially.

In the future, Anmai Cloud will remain focused on the core enterprise development strategy--innovative technology services, and provide enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, with various distributed products and solutions based on the blockchain architecture. By doing so, we can facilitate digital transformation of enterprises and drive industrial wisdom. Thus, a solid foundation for enterprises to join the international ecological regional cooperation circle will be so laid.

