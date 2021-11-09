Sudharshan Machinery launches NexPrint - a mini semi automatic screen printing machine
An entry level 12x18 inch printer with high performance, featuring simple operator friendly functions
During the prolonged Covid19 pandemic, was thus ideal time to think of new ideas and design and creation of NexPrint 1218 is the ultimate result of the covid break”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chennai (India) based Sudharshan Machinery (also known as Sudarshan Print Line) has launched NexPrint 12 x 18, an entry level semi automatic screen printing machine targeted to printers looking for low budget, high performance machine. The NexPrint comes in two models, viz, NexPrint 1218 B, offered at a price of INR 195000 plus (Festival offer art Rs.175000 plus), is meant for shopping bag printing such as non woven, paper bag, jute, polyester, PP and cotton bags. This machine does not have a vacuum bed. The second model, NexPrint 1218 with vacuum bed, offered at a price of INR 225000 plus (festival offer Rs.200000 plus), is meant for general purpose such as stickers, labels, garment tags, wedding cards and such other small area printing jobs. For those who wish to print jobs with UV ink or varnish, the company has also designed a new UV curing machine with 12-inch curing and18-inch configurations.
— Sundar Raman K, Managing Director, Sudharshan Machinery
Commenting on the launch of their new range of screen printing machines, K Sundar Raman, Director of Sudharshan Machinery, says, “During the prolonged Covid19 pandemic, there has been sluggish demand for screen printing machines and we were otherwise idle and it was thus ideal time to think of new ideas and design and creation of NexPrint 1218 is the ultimate result of the covid break.”
Describing the main features of the new machine, he says, “The new machine has improved features, loaded with the best components. It is a mechanical type screen printing machine yet heavy duty; it does not have a PLC and simple to operate, Plug and play. We have targeted this machine for rural areas with bear minimum or no maintenance required features. It is a single phase printer which runs without a compressor. Moreover, screen printing inks and materials supplier in every city are invited to take distributorship for NexPrint 1218 and it will be a game changer as it can add a new offering into their existing portfolio of diverse products.”
The NexPrint can run at a production speed of 1050 impressions per hour and can be extended upto 1200 as per operators’ capabilities. Moreover, the compact machine can be placed in a 5x5 ft room, and use just a normal Home power supply. It is especially designed to fit the entry door of a home or easily move into floors as it has Castor wheels.
The other features are: adjustment of screen height, Separate squeegee pressure; the stainless vacuum bed has size of 16x22 inch. It can fit screen frame size of min 18x24 inch and max: 24x26 inch. Weighing 165 kg approx, the compact machine has a dimension of 56 inch (L) x 40 inch (W) x 49 inch (H).
The NexPrint Demo is available at the company’s factory in Chennai and post delivery, operational training can be offered online through video call, or else buyers can visit the factory to obtain one day training, says Sundar Raman.
Sundar Raman concludes: “We hope this entry level screen printing machine will bring benefit to end-users, and offers the best screen printing solutions. Raman added, “Over the years, based on our customers’ feedback, we have been upgrading all our machines. Shortly, we are going to release yet one or two new models with striking features.”
Note to Editors:
About Sudharshan Machinery
Sudharshan Machinery is celebrating 20th anniversary and the launch of NexPrint 1218 series screen printing machine is its landmark achievement. The company is a regular supplier of high end screen printing machines to large industries for industrial screen printing applications such as PCB, automobile decals, industrial labels, etc. Their current Product lines include Automatic Screen Printing Machinery, SemiAutomatic Screen Printing Machine, Flat Bed Screen Printing Machine, special purpose machine etc. Besides domestic market, the company has exported its products to Europe, Malaysia and the Middle East.
