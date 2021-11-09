Submit Release
Austin Asian Chamber Honors Christine Ha, Winner of MasterChef America S3

GAACC gives the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award to Christine Ha, the first Asian American contestant to win American MasterChef at Ovation on December 4th.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC) is proud to announce that its 2021 Lifetime Achievement Awardee is Christine Ha, the first Asian American contestant to win the American version of MasterChef. This prestigious award will be presented at Ovation on December 4th, 2021.

Each year, GAACC recognizes businesses and organizations who have contributed to the region's economic success and toast APA individuals and organizations who have achieved uncommon success and/or are working to make our community a better place. GAAAC’s highest individual honor is the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Christine Ha graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Finance along with MIS from the University of Texas at Austin and earned a Master's of Fine Arts in Creative Fiction and Nonfiction from the University of Houston's nationally acclaimed writing program. Although not a professionally trained chef, she quickly rose up to the challenges on-screen to be declared a winner.

Ovation will occur at the Austin Marriott Downtown and will feature entertainment with an open bar at the reception, dinner, and an after-party. GAACC will also soft launch a new social campaign to support Asian businesses affected by anti-Asian hate sentiments in the Austin community. Tickets can be purchased at the event website: https://bit.ly/3bRwfwU.

This annual event is held to celebrate Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage. The AAPI community is the fastest-growing demographic segment both nationally and in Central Texas. This year, we will be hosting 600 regional, state, and national government, corporate, and community leaders and friends. GAACC is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for, connecting to, and educating the Central Texas Asian American business community www.AustinAsianChamber.org.

