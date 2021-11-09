One Hemp Brands to Present CBD Research Results at International Neurological and Psychiatry Conference
Scientific study indicates cannabidiol (CBD) preparations promote significant neuronal survival and neurite outgrowthVIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Hemp Brands, a Division of One Innovation Labs, announced today that the results of research conducted by leading scientists Drs. Benjamin Weeks and Pedro Perez will be presented at the International Neurological and Psychiatry Conference in Vienna, Austria on November 8-9, 2021. Scientists in the fields of molecular cell biology, chemistry, clinical engineering, and analytical chemistry will present. The study was also published in the July 2021 edition of Functional Foods and the October 2021 edition of Cannabis Science and Technology.
The research study was conducted at Adelphi University and supported by One Hemp Brands. It determined that a lipid-enhanced CBD formulation is highly effective in binding to pain and neuroplasticity receptors known as TRKA resulting in enhanced neurite outgrowth and neuronal cell survival. The results strongly suggest lipid-enhanced CBD has greater anti-inflammatory TRKA signaling than that of BioPerine.
“The 2021 Neurological and Psychiatry Conference will focus on novel technologies to boost treatment of neurological disorders,” said the Chief Science Officer of One Hemp Brands and One Innovation Labs, Pedro Perez, PhD. “We are presenting a newly published study that concluded a unique formulation of neurotrophic anxiolytic phytochemicals (Cannabidiol CBD) in food and dietary supplements promote neuronal survival and neuroplasticity.”
SOME OF THE MAJOR RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
• All CBD preparations promoted neuronal survival and neurite outgrowth. One Hemp VitaCBD outperformed CBD1, nanoemulsion, and BioPerine CBD by as much as 75% on days 3 and 5 treatment.
• Cannabidiol is known to act on TRKA receptors on PC12 cells, as demonstrated by the ability of the tyrosine kinase inhibitor K252a to block NGF and CBD-induced neurite outgrowth.
• TRKA signaling is associated with anti-inflammatory responses and One Hemp signals through TRKA suggest VitaCBD may have greater anti-inflammatory potential.
• Data is statistically significant with 95% confidence. The study modeled neuronal activities such as nerve formation, regeneration, repair, and survival, using Pc12 rat neuronal cells cultured in a serum-free condition. The cells were then either untreated or treated with nerve growth factor or various formulations of CBD over five days. The CBD used were One Hemp lipid enhanced (CBD1) and other commercial formulations of CBD, including CBD1 plus vitamin C (VitaCBD; CBD2), which outperformed all CBD preparations by enhancing CBD function.
