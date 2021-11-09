Foxburrow Grange Colchester . Winners at the Great British Care Awards Foxburrow Grange win prestigious care award

The Badger Wing Team at Foxburrow Grange Care Home are officially the ‘Best Care Team’ in the East of England according to the Great British Care Awards

The Badger Wing Team at Foxburrow Grange Care Home are officially the ‘Best Care Team’ in the East of England according to the Great British Care Awards.” — Bonnie Longfoot