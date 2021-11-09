PRESS RELEASE | ADEQ Announces New Agency Deputy Director to Serve on the Executive Leadership Team

Carlos Rascon joins ADEQ as Deputy Director of Operational Excellence

PHOENIX (Nov. 9, 2021) — ADEQ today announced Carlos Rascon has joined the Executive Leadership Team as the new Deputy Director of Operational Excellence.

Rascon will oversee the Office of Environmental Excellence, the Business Intelligence Team, the Information Technology Office and Business and Finance. In this role, Rascon will champion ADEQ’s continuing evolution to collect, curate, analyze and utilize data to catalyze and drive increased positive mission outcomes with quality, velocity and integrity.

“Carlos Rascon brings a wealth of knowledge to the position from his over 27 years of military, public and private sector experience,” said ADEQ Director Misael Cabrera, P.E. “He is a proven leader in the areas of information technology integration, finance, data science and operational excellence.”

A retired U.S. Marine Corps Major and decorated F-18 fighter pilot veteran, Rascon served tours of duty in Iraq and Kosovo. He also served as the Executive Officer at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Headquarters Squadron where he managed over 300 employees. Since 2013, Mr. Rascon has led a data science consulting business managing remote teams all across the country to serve public and private sector clients like the State of Arizona, including its Government Transformation Office.

“Over the last several years ADEQ has laid the groundwork for our next level transformation to data science excellence,” Cabrera added. “We’ve achieved some notable successes by leveraging technology and data analytics. With Mr. Rascon’s expertise, we are deepening our ability to convert data on increasingly complex environmental issues into information and insight that leads to the most effective decisions.”

“I am eager for the opportunity to play a key role in ADEQ’s next level transformation to data science excellence and look forward to leveraging operations research and technology to help ADEQ tackle Arizona’s most pressing environmental issues,” Rascon said.

Rascon earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Arizona, and a Master of Science degree in Operations Research from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

###

