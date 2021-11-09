Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,602 in the last 365 days.

Oneida Man Arrested, Charged in Joint Child Abuse Investigation

SCOTT COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of an Oneida man accused of child abuse.

At the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents are working alongside detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the abuse of an infant boy who was hospitalized on November 7th.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that Ethan R. Jeffers (DOB 8/1/00), the child’s father, was responsible for the injuries that resulted in the hospitalization.

On Monday evening, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Jeffers, charging him with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect. He was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Oneida Man Arrested, Charged in Joint Child Abuse Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.