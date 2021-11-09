Oneida Man Arrested, Charged in Joint Child Abuse Investigation

SCOTT COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of an Oneida man accused of child abuse.

At the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents are working alongside detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the abuse of an infant boy who was hospitalized on November 7th.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that Ethan R. Jeffers (DOB 8/1/00), the child’s father, was responsible for the injuries that resulted in the hospitalization.

On Monday evening, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Jeffers, charging him with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect. He was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond.