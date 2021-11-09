Advanced Resilient Biocarbon Secures Credit Enhancement for €500 million Climate Bond

Mobilizing capital to address SDGs and the Climate Crisis Time is of the essence Biochar an IPCC recognized Carbon Capture tool

Breakthrough blended finance innovation will mobilize structured private capital funding for seven shovel-ready carbon sequestration projects

COLD SPRING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Resilient Biocarbon LLC ("ARB"), a provider of scalable Pyrogenic Carbon Capture and Storage (PyCCS) solutions, announces its first pre-issuance credit enhancement guarantor toward issuing a 500 million Euro Climate Bond.

The Climate Bond Initiative's stringent standards against "green-washing" have been critical to mobilizing the capital required by innovators like ARB. IRISOAK, an international business partnership, has issued a conditional letter of intent and initial proof of funds as a first step toward securing a Pre-Issuance Credit Enhancement Guarantee for ARB's Climate Bond. "We see the commitment of our group to ARB as a vital step to aggressively reverse the effects of climate change," said IRISOAK founding member Jay Sheth. "We must act now to secure global net-zero as soon as possible and keep 1.5 degrees within reach.”

“ARB possesses technology that sequesters carbon and repairs the environmental damage already done by past and present generations,” says Sheth. “ARB's solutions go far beyond sequestering carbon and offering carbon credits; they improve soil health, reduce GHG emissions, and improve water quality."

According to Marshall Mermell, CEO of ARB, "Securing the support of IRISOAK is a huge step for our company and an important example of innovation in blended finance—an approach that mixes public and commercial capital to reduce investment risk. IRISOAK's support will help mobilize the capital required to address climate change and the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). ARB meets fourteen of the seventeen SDGs and is in a unique position to fulfill the global need to both sequester carbon and fulfill SDGs at scale. Our global team of scientists and engineers have developed technologies that provide financially viable solutions which address the challenges of climate change, decarbonization, and circularity."

“With seven shovel-ready joint ventures,” says Mermell, “and with IRISOAK's support, ARB looks forward to becoming a flagship for climate repair, the circular economy, and financial recovery. As the world transitions to low-carbon solutions, ARB offers an innovative business platform designed to lead the way out of the climate crisis and toward climate restoration and repair.”

Advanced Resilient Biocarbon, LLC (ARB) is a US affiliate of Advanced Resilient Technology, Ltd (ART). An international technology development company, ART was founded in 2013 on the Isle of Man. ART offers an executive team comprising engineers, scientists, and business managers from five continents. A new joint venture entity is established in each location where ART systems are installed, to manage operations, meet local governance requirements, and generate financial benefits for all stakeholders. By benefiting people, planet and profits, its projects deliver a true triple-bottom-line to its joint-venture partners while helping them to become carbon-negative as quickly as possible.

IRISOAK is a boutique international company focused on management consultancy, mergers and acquisitions and innovative financial solutions for early stage and growth companies. Founding partners Jay Sheth, Dr. Rubens Talukder and Arno Neumann head engineering and finance companies. In their view, applying a blended finance approach allows companies and projects to get off the ground in emerging markets and attracts private investors for the express purpose of investing their money toward the SDGs to address the climate crisis.

