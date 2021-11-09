Southwestern Athletic Conference Introduces New Football Classic to Its Sports Portfolio
Alcorn State and Jackson State game in Partnership with Pepsi and General MotorsBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fall, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will introduce its first-ever football classic in partnership with Pepsi and General Motors (GM) as a part of the conferences’ efforts to expand its sports portfolio.
The inaugural SWAC Football Classic features a gridiron showdown between Alcorn State University Braves and Jackson State University Tigers and will take place on Saturday, November 20 at Veteran Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to partner with Pepsi and General Motors for this unique branding opportunity,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “Through the SWAC Football Classic partnership we plan to create a meaningful fan experience that will continue to elevate the overall level of engagement at our events. Our SWAC partners are committed to growing this event and we look forward to the hosting of the inaugural meeting featuring Alcorn State and Jackson State.”
This spring, PepsiCo Beverages North America joined forces with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) as the main beverage sponsor for all SWAC Football and Basketball Championship games through 2023.
“Brown Bottling Group, a Mississippi based Pepsi distributor, is proud to partner with two well-known HBCU’s in the SWAC,” said Shelley Brown, Executive Vice President of Brown Bottling Group. “We are excited to announce and host the SWAC Football Classic, an epic showing of two hometown teams!”
GM, who was recently announced as the conference’s exclusive automotive sponsor through 2024, will hold the presenting naming rights to the SWAC Football Classic.
“We are excited to sponsor the SWAC Football Classic as part of our ongoing support of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and its commitment to men’s and women’s athletics,” said Tarshena Armstrong, Director of Diversity Marketing & Development for General Motors. “The Classic shines a light on the great work HBCUs do to build and nurture strong communities inside and outside their walls, and GM is proud to support these amazing student athletes on the field and in the classroom.”
In addition to its 18 championships sports, inclusive of both men’s and women’s competitions, the Pepsi SWAC Football Classic presented by General Motors (GM) will expand the conference’s sport portfolio providing another opportunity to amplify the talents of student athletes and visibility of its member institutions.
###
About the SWAC
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.
Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis. Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.
For complete coverage of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, please follow the SWAC on social media at @TheSWAC (Twitter), @TheSWAC (Facebook), and @TheSWAC (Instagram) or visit the official home of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at www.swac.org.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.
About General Motors
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.
Andrew Roberts
SWAC
+1 (205) 241-3468
a.roberts@swac.org