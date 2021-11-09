FxScouts Forex Awards 2021 - Winners Announced
FxScouts, and our sister brands TradeForexSA and FxAustralia, publish the 2021 Forex and CFD brokers awards.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, FxScouts – and our sister brands TradeForexSA and FxAustralia – celebrate the Forex and CFD brokers that have excelled over the previous 12 months. 2021, like 2020 before it, has been a turbulent year for the CFD trading industry, making this year’s Awards particularly remarkable.
Over this extraordinary period, brokers have had to overcome multiple challenges in the shape of deep regulatory changes, profound shifts in trader habits and expectations, market chaos, and – like everyone else – the uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic.
The brokers that have succeeded are those that have concentrated on delivering the best experience for their traders, both new and pre-existing. This has required innovation, flexibility, a willingness to take risks, and – above all – a laser focus on customer service.
From regional success to execution quality and market research, we have tried to cover all the factors that traders use to assess CFD brokers. This has been no easy task, and some brokers are notable by their absence this year. Those who did not make our list are not underachieving in any way, it is more a reflection of how competitive the industry has become. It does mean, however, that our winners this year are truly exceptional.
Jeffrey Cammack, COO of Schlossbrink AB – the parent company of FxScouts – is quick to point out the lengths the winners have gone to over the past 24 months:
“Our work brings us in close contact with those who sometimes don’t get enough credit in this industry – and if one thing stands out about the winners this year, it’s the sheer effort their back-office teams have put in to keep their traders happy and hit their targets. These awards are not just for the brokers themselves, but all their employees too.”
Below is the list of winners in their respective categories. For more detail on these brokers and how they excelled in their fields this year, please see our Awards feature page.
We welcome all feedback so please feel free to get in touch using the contact details below.
AvaTrade - Global Forex Broker of the Year (Previous Winner – Global Forex Broker of the Year 2020)
Khwezi Trade - Best FX Broker: Africa (Previous Winner – Best FX Broker: Africa 2020)
FP Markets - Best FX Broker: Australia (Previous Winner - Best FX Broker: Australia 2020)
MultiBank – Best Global CFD Provider
IC Markets - Best Forex ECN Broker (Previous Winner – Best FX MT5 Broker 2020)
Admirals - Best Forex STP Broker (Previous Winner – Best Cryptocurrency Broker 2020)
Markets.com - Best Trading Platform (Previous Winner – Best Trading Platform 2020)
Tickmill - Best Trading Conditions (Previous Winner – Best Trading Conditions 2020)
ACY Securities - Best Trading Account
XM Group - Best Islamic Forex Account (Previous Winner – Best Islamic Forex Account 2020)
Pepperstone - Best Forex Trading Execution (Previous Winner – Best Forex Trading Execution 2020)
BDSwiss - Best Market Research Provider (Previous Winner – Best Market Research Provider 2020)
Capital.com - Best Trading Experience
FxPro - Best Customer Service (Previous Winner – Best Trading Experience 2020)
ETX Capital - Best Forex MT4 Broker
FXTM - Best Forex MT5 Broker (Previous Winner – Best Customer Service 2020)
OctaFX - Best Forex Copy Trading Platform (Previous Winner – Best Copy Trading Platform 2020)
easyMarkets - Best Forex Trading Innovation (Previous Winner – Best Forex Trading Innovation 2020)
Eightcap - Best Cryptocurrency CFD Broker
Jeffrey Cammack
Schlossbrink AB
jeff@tradeforexsa.co.za
