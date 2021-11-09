Virtual Fitness Industry Scope: Growing Popularity of Virtual Fitness Programs Among Top Investors

Virtual Fitness Market

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investors, opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, & evolving market trends.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in inclination toward having healthy lifestyle, lack of time among people to attend training sessions at fitness institutes, surge in demand for AR & VR based fitness regime, and shut down of gyms and studios due to ongoing COVID-19 situation drive the growth of the global virtual fitness industry.

On the other hand, interruptions in the flow of the sessions due to several tech glitches impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing popularity of online fitness programs among elderly population is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report published by Portland based research firm, Allied Market Research, the global online/virtual fitness market was estimated at $6.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $59.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 33.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The online/virtual fitness market is analyzed across streaming type, session type, device type, revenue model, end user, and region. Based on session type, the group segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. Simultaneously, the solo segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 35.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on revenue model, the subscription segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail till 2027. At the same time, the hybrid segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 36.8% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the report include,

• ClassPass Inc.

• Fitbit Inc.

• FitnessOnDemand

• Les Mills International Ltd.

• Reh-Fit Centre

• Sworkit

• Viva Leisure

• Wellbeats Inc.

• Peloton

• Zwift

Highlights of the report:

1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.

