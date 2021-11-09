Current Press releases

Elegant and exclusive: Panamera Platinum Edition Porsche launches special Panamera series

Stuttgart . Porsche is offering a particularly elegant and exclusive version of the Panamera : the Platinum Edition . Combining discreet Satin Gloss Platinum design features with an extended list of standard equipment, this refined special edition of the Panamera ¹⁾, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is offered at a particularly attractive price.

Specially painted details set the series apart Highly sought-after options with high customer benefits are already included as standard in the Platinum Edition . These include adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), exterior mirrors with automatic dimming, LED matrix main headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), the panoramic roof system, Park Assist with reversing camera and for the hybrid models, an on-board AC charger with 7.2 kW charging power. The Platinum -painted 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport wheels, Black sports tailpipes, privacy glass, side window trims in High-Gloss Black and Exclusive Design tail lights underscore the vehicle's dynamic elegance.

The Panamera Platinum Edition is clearly identifiable from the outside by applications painted exclusively in platinum: air outlet trims behind the front wheels, the Porsche logo and model designation at the rear and, on the hybrid models, the ‘e-hybrid’ logo on the side. In addition, 20-inch Panamera Style wheels in Platinum are available as an option.

An analogue clock rounds off an elegant overall package The luxurious appointments continue in the interior: a GT sports steering wheel and Power Steering Plus, Lane Change Assist, soft-close doors with Comfort Entry, 14-way electrically adjustable comfort front seats with memory package, heated rear seats, the BOSE® Surround Sound system, the brushed aluminium interior package in Black and the Porsche crest on the headrests. In addition, the interior also features exclusive distinguishing features: the door sill guards are made of brushed aluminium in Black and feature the Platinum Edition logo. In addition, all Platinum Edition models are equipped with an analogue clock in the dashboard as standard.

World premiere in Los Angeles Depending on the market, the Platinum Edition is available for the Panamera ¹⁾, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid . In Europe, the premium equipment is also available in the corresponding Sport Turismo models. In China, the range will be expanded to include the Executive models with an extended wheelbase. The Porsche Panamera 4 Platinum Edition is available to order in Germany with immediate effect priced from €111,945 including VAT. The model will celebrate its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show on 17 November. Deliveries will start at the end of January 2022.

¹⁾ Not available in Europe.

