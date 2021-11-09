How Does 3D Printing Benefit The Cultured Meat Market?

Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meat made from 3D printed cells is gaining popularity among meat production companies to create precise digitally printed structures. 3D printed cultured meat has evolved in recent months to develop 3D printed hybrid cells and plant-based meats. In 2020, MeatTech, an Israel-based farmed meat company, successfully 3D printed a beef fat structure grown with bovine fat cells and edible bio-bonds. 3D printed cultured meat technology offers many benefits to meat consumers that include preserving texture, taste, and nutritional properties of animal meat products by reducing environmental impact.

Major players covered in the global cultured meat industry are Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, SuperMeat, Integriculture Inc., Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Mission Barns, Lab Farm Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Avant Meats Company, Biofood Systems, Meatable, Redefine Meat, Vow Foods, and Modern Meadow.

North America was the largest region in the cultured meat market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global cultured meat market size is expected to grow from $110.09 million in 2020 to $127.67 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth of the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cultured meat market is expected to reach $275.59 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 21.2%.

TBRC’s global cultured meat market report is segmented by type into poultry, beef, seafood, pork, duck, by application into nuggets, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, meatballs, others, by distribution channel into hypermarkets, food and drink specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail, others, by end-user into household, food services.

Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck), By Application (Nuggets, Sausages, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Meatballs), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Food And Drink Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), By End-User (Household, Food Services), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cultured meat market overview, forecast cultured meat market size and growth for the whole market, cultured meat market segments, and geographies, cultured meat market trends, cultured meat market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

