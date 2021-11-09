3T Pro Celebrating 21 Years of Providing Managed IT Services to Businesses in Dallas

One of Texas’ best in computer support and IT services has reached a new milestone.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 80 percent of businesses fail within the first five years of starting a business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, 3T Pro is celebrating 21st year in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay. “We are excited about the future. The best is yet to come.”

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small- and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

As a thank you to current and future customers, 3T Pro is also now offering free on-site evaluations of IT systems of businesses in Dallas.

“We’re excited to offer on-site evaluations for businesses in Dallas,” Tommy said. “Our mission is to keep your technology humming so you can keep your business growing. After discussing with you about your business objectives and expectations, we will review your current systems and approaches,” Tommy revealed, before adding, “From this meeting, we will produce an initial evaluation and discuss with you your options and alternatives.”

Businesses that are interested in scheduling a free on-site evaluation can call (972) 509-0585 or fill out a short form on the company’s website.

As to how customers rate 3T Pro’s services, one customer identified as Richard S., described them as partners.

“3T Pro is a true partner. We had a serious crisis and they didn’t blink. They had us back up and running almost immediately. We could not be more impressed — or more grateful.” he said.

But he isn’t the only one raving about 3T Pro’s services. Another customer identified as Natalie N. said, “Honest, hard-working, and a great company to work with. They have my trust.”

For more information, please visit https://3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/ and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

About 3T Pro

Contact Details:

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States