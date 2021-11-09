Submit Release
VAIS Technology Satellite Radio Adapter Kit Now Available for Select 2022 Kia Models

An industry leader for vehicle technology has expanded.

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with VAIS Technology announced today that its Satellite Radio Adapter Kit for select 2022 Kia models is now available.

“Don’t settle for a sub-par satellite radio setup,” said Dennis Hopper, executive vice president and spokesperson for VAIS Technology, a winner of the Best Mobile Electronics Product Award at the 2019 SEMA show, the largest Automotive Aftermarket show in the world, where 1,300 products are entered to win the award for 16 different categories. “Get a VAIS Technology Adapter Kit today - Satellite Radio Kits For Factory Stereos.”

Hopper explained that individuals can use one of its kits to add satellite radio to their original factory radio.

Regarding the factory functionality, Hopper revealed that users will be able to change the satellite radio stations with their factory radio controls and have true sound and quality.

“Our kits preserve satellite’s audio quality (no FM transmitters),” Hopper said before adding, “You’ll also eliminate clutter. Our system doesn’t have a bunch of wires going everywhere. Plus, there are no brackets to add to your dash, and nothing to plug into your cigarette lighter.”

The availability of VAIS Technology’s Satellite Radio Adapter Kit for select 2022 Kia models comes on the heels of VAIS Technology’s SEER smart keyless access system for classic vehicles being featured in the GoodGuys 2021 Best New Product Showcase (https://www.fuelcurve.com/goodguys-2021-best-new-product-winners/).

The GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association (https://www.good-guys.com/ggn) hosts legendary classic car shows around the United States each year, bringing together Hot Rodder’s of all kinds, families and vintage auto appreciators for weekends of good times.

VAIS Technology, a SEMA member, SEMA Pro member, Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) member, aims to adapt today’s vehicle technology for the everyday car. Besides SEER, the company’s two product lines help vehicle owners add satellite radio to their standard factory stereo and add Bluetooth audio to their standard factory stereo.

“Our vehicle enhancement products are preferred by auto dealers and vehicle customization professionals because they do not alter any existing factory equipment,” Hopper said, before adding, “When you add a VAIS Technology product to your car, you can rest assured that your factory-installed stereo will remain under factory warranty.”

For more information, please visit https://www.vaistech.com/about-us/ and https://www.vaistech.com/blog/.

About VAIS Technology

VAIS Technology was founded in 2003, at a time when vehicle technology was evolving. We have a passion for both automobiles and technology, so our goal is to provide consumers with tech features that automakers haven’t yet embraced or have implemented only on higher trim packages.

