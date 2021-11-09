Cylera Announces Expansion into New U.K. Offices
To Serve Growing U.K. Customer Base
Cylera’s industry-leading technology, vision and innovation in IoT cyber security will bring significant benefits to our community and to the broader industry.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cylera, a leader in IoT, medical device (IoMT), enterprise OT cybersecurity and threat intelligence announced today the opening of its new U.K. office in the Hub8 Brewery Quarter, Cheltenham. The innovative workspace is dedicated to the growth and development of the local cyber technology community and reflects Cylera’s business success in the U.K. The new office location will serve the overall England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and will be the base for expansion into EMEA.
— Bruce Gregory, Hub8’s Managing Director
“We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to better serve U.K. customers with our new office location,” said Timur Ozekcin, Co-Founder and CEO of Cylera. “With IoT and IoMT growth, and further reliance on connected devices, organisations are experiencing attacks targeted at connected assets to extort money, impact patient care and disrupt operations. Cylera’s patented technologies provide customers like the NHS Trust hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare organisations in the U.K., a huge step forward in lowering security gaps and improving overall security status.”
The urgency is high, with healthcare and other sectors experiencing increased levels of ransomware, nation state intrusions, and other attacks. In particular, the NHS has continued to drive for raising the bar on healthcare data security requirements such as with the annual submission of the Data Security Protection (DSP) Toolkit to help safeguard patient data privacy and lower cybersecurity risks.
“Cylera has specialty capabilities that map to a majority of the DSP Toolkit requirements, particularly with Data Security Standard 9 which for the first time introduces identifying and monitoring connected medical devices,” said Steve Brigden, Head of UK Sales and Partner Development at Cylera. “Cylera can accelerate how quickly NHS clients are able to prepare their submission with the evidence assets needed for validation.”
“We are absolutely delighted to have Cylera join the Hub8 community," says Bruce Gregory, Hub8’s Managing Director. “Cheltenham is home to a thriving cyber security ecosystem. At the centre of this ecosystem is Hub8 – the innovation space that brings together best-in-class start-ups, SMEs and global companies in the cyber security and tech sectors, with academia, government and the wider community to create the ideal platform for organic growth, collaboration and serendipity to occur in one place. Adding Cylera’s industry-leading technology, vision and innovation in IoT cyber security will bring significant benefits to our community and to the broader industry.”
“Being close to our customers and partners is critical as we help existing and future customers address the need to gain visibility of connected IoT, medical devices and enterprise OT within the estate and the associated vulnerabilities and risks,” said Brigden, “Cheltenham is the perfect location to embed Cylera within the U.K.’s cyber security ecosystem and provides the platform for us to better meet our customer’s needs and growth goals within the region.”
Cylera’s offices are open for business on Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at Cylera, Hub8, The Brewery Quarter, Cheltenham, GL50 3FF. Business inquiries from throughout the U.K. can be directed to steve.brigden@cylera.com.
