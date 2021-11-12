MarketSquare.io Announces Blockchain-based NFT Metaverse Game and Loyalty Program

https://nftyvillage.com https://opensea.io/collection/nftyvillage Mint Pass NFTs

PARIS, FRANCE, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Blockchain development firm ARK ECOSYSTEM, SCIC (ARK), and their subsidiary MarketSquare announces NFTY Village, a new endeavor to create a Blockchain-based NFT metaverse and loyalty program centered upon community building and inclusiveness.

With the success of Axie Infinity, blockchain gaming is seen by many as the next frontier for the industry and by some accounts has the potential to be a $200+ billion market by 2023. NFTY Village looks to set itself apart from the crowd with a major focus on community building and a robust loyalty program that creates an inclusive environment for all kinds of players.

As per CEO of ARK Ecosystem, SCIC, Ray Alvarez, "NFT-based products, whether gaming or otherwise, live or die by their communities, and too often we have seen average collectors left on the outside looking in. The skyrocketing prices and high Ethereum gas fees are unsustainable over the long-term, and we are focused on lowering that barrier so that no one gets left behind. We believe a community-first approach is the right answer."

The team recently released their first NFT Loyalty Collection, "Halloween in Alpacria," as a loyalty airdrop on the Polygon network to wide success. They are currently working on the launch of their full loyalty program built around NFTY Village and MarketSquare, a series of new NFT collections, and “NFTY Village: Homestead,” a fully-fledged gaming metaverse featuring NFT characters from across the NFT landscape.

NFTY VIllage Mint Pass holders will be eligible to receive items from four different collections within the NFTY Village Metaverse. In addition, there will be multiple Mint Pass editions, the first of which is the “Settlers Edition'' that will coincide with the first experience for members, “Journey to Alpacria.”

With the loyalty program expected to launch in early 2022 and “NFTY Village: Homestead” to follow, ARK and MarketSquare will be in an excellent position to prosper off of the coming boom in blockchain gaming and the Play-to-Earn (P2E) economy.

About ARK ECOSYSTEM, SCIC

ARK Ecosystem, SCIC, is an international software development company headquartered in Paris, France. Their primary focus is on building innovative technological solutions for the Blockchain industry with a strong focus on user experience and ease of use. Founded in early 2017, the 40+ member team has become an industry-leading provider, being ranked by the Chinese Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID) as one of the top 20 companies in the industry (June, 2020).

For more information visit: https://ark.io

About MarketSquare

The MarketSquare platform is focused on creating a positive environment for users to discover and learn about decentralized businesses and products while building an active, engaged, and educated user base. With over 100 partners from across the sector, MarketSquare is positioned to be a primary source for onboarding new users to the Blockchain community.

For more information visit: https://MarketSquare.io