The Indoor Nursery, Environmental Scientists Take Steps to Save the World’s Soil

The Indoor Nursery partners with Project GreenHands to redirect some of the excitement around indoor plants into a soil regeneration project.

If we don’t do something about the climate, our children won't have enough food to eat because the soil will not be able to grow food. This is happening in India, which is why we are starting there.”
— Brody Hall, Environmental Scientist and co-founder at The Indoor Nursery
BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indoor Nursery today announces a new partnership with Project GreenHands, a charity organization that works with the community to regenerate local soil and rivers. This partnership will fund soil regeneration and agricultural education in nutrient-depleted landscapes throughout India.

“If we don’t do something to slow down the effects of climate change, it’s a very real possibility that our children will not have enough food to eat because the soil simply will not be able to grow food,” says Brody Hall, Environmental Scientist and co-founder at The Indoor Nursery. “This is already happening in India, which is why we chose to start there with our partnership.”

“We’re excited that there is so much attention being given to plants and plant life in recent trends,” says Marquis Matson, co-founder at The Indoor Nursery. “We want to turn some of that into positive action by partnering with an organization that supports plant life everywhere, not just in the home.”

The project supports the largest farmer-driven eco-movement in India and the world. Any purchase made through The Indoor Nursery will directly support the largest eco-restoration project to date.

About The Indoor Nursery: An indoor plant and gardening resource created by Environmental Scientists, nursery hands, and gardeners for a better, greener world.

About Project GreenHands: Project GreenHands (PGH) is a grassroots ecological initiative established by Isha Foundation, which aims to take corrective measures to increase the green cover, restore soil health and manage natural resources appropriately..

