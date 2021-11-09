The Indoor Nursery, Environmental Scientists Take Steps to Save the World’s Soil

The Indoor Nursery - houseplant and gardening resource center

The Indoor Nursery partners with Project GreenHands to redirect some of the excitement around indoor plants into a soil regeneration project.

If we don’t do something about the climate, our children won't have enough food to eat because the soil will not be able to grow food. This is happening in India, which is why we are starting there.” — Brody Hall, Environmental Scientist and co-founder at The Indoor Nursery