Hofit Golan and Alvaro Nunez Added as Panelists at Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 adds new special guest speakers Hofit Golan and Alvaro Nunez to the conference panels.

Hofit Golan and Alvaro Nunez are perfect additions to panels during our conference. Real Estate professionals will gain a lot of knowledge, particularly pertaining to block chain/crypto Real Estate.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hofit Golan has been added as a special guest speaker at the Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 conference. Hofit was crowned as Forbes lifestyle influencer of the year for her work as a Lifestyle, Travel, Fashion influencer and TV Host/Producer. As a real estate investor and “Crypto Queen” herself, Hofit is a great addition to the Real Estate Block Chain panel speaking on crypto and real estate.

The Founder and CEO of Super Luxury Group., Alvaro Nunez, has also been added as a panelist at the conference with Keynote Speaker, Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s Shark Tank and CNBC’s Money Court. Other new panelists announced include real estate experts such as Manny Angelo Varas (CEO of MV Group), Natalia Karayaneva (CEO of Propy), Craig Studnicky (CEO of RelatedISG), Adriana Vargas Hernandez (The Queen of Pre-Construction), and Nicholas Hiersche (Mortgage Calculator & Follow The Lead Marketing Agency). More panelists are being added each week leading up to the weekend of the event. Melitsa Waage (Founder of Epic Talks) and Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events) will be among the hosts of the panels and events.

The conference starts on Friday, December 10th at American Social Bar & Kitchen for the welcome networking mixer. Saturday, December 11th will bring the main panels in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Miami in Downtown Miami. After the panels, the official after party takes place featuring a live band and free drinks from sponsors. For VIP guests, Sunday the 12th will board the Biscayne Lady Super Yacht directly behind the Hyatt Regency Miami.

To attend Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 register at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

