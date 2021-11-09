Ampicillin Market Size Worth USD 241.63 Million By 2028, Global Growth at a CAGR of 4.6%: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Ampicillin Market Forecasts to 20278– Global Analysis on Trends, Size, Share, Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ampicillin market is accounted for $168.62 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $241.63 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising geriatric population, new product innovations, increasing R&D investments by major players, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, regulatory concerns to control the antibiotic resistance problem, and increasing demand for effective antibiotic drugs especially in the emerging economies across Asia Pacific and Latin America. However, the emergence of drug resisting microorganisms is hindering the market growth. Some of the key players in Ampicillin Market include Jiangxi Dongfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., United Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi, ACS Dobfar Spa, DSM, Kopran, Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical, Antibioticos, North China Pharmaceutical Group Corp., Huaxing Pharmaceutical, and CSPC Pharmaceutical.
The Global Ampicillin Market is majorly driven by growing geriatric population, rising R&D investments by major players, and regulatory concerns to control the antibiotic resistance problem. The ampicillin capsules segment is growing at a highest CAGR as it is used to treat infections that are caused by certain types of bacteria and the administration of 500 mg dose of ampicillin capsules results in an average peak blood serum level of approximately 3.0 mcg/mL.
North America dominated with a significant market share due to an increase in incidence of sexually transmitted diseases such as gonorrhea and syphilis in the U.S. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR owing to rise in the number of antibiotic manufacturers and increase in incidence and mortality rate of infectious diseases, including pneumonia, in emerging markets, such as India and China.
Applications Covered:
• Salmonella Infections
• Respiratory Tract Infections
• Meningitis
• Urinary Tract Infections
• Endocarditis
• Other Applications (Group 3 Streptococcal Infections)
Verticals Covered:
• Kids
• Adults
End Users Covered:
• Research Laboratories
• Pharmaceutical Companies
