Crain’s Announces its 40 Under 40 Honorees for 2021
It has been a milestone for me as an Entrepreneur to make the Chicago Crain's Top 40 under 40 list. To be amongst other great leaders, visionaries, and CEO's is an honor and a humbling experience.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricardo Regalado has been named one of the 2020 Crain’s 40 Under 40 honorees. For 32 years, Crain’s 40 Under 40 feature has tapped business, nonprofit, government and cultural leaders who have made a vast impact on Chicago business and the community. It’s a prescient list that has predicted the path of future Fortune 500 CEOs, serial entrepreneurs, famed artists, civic leaders and big-time politicos.
— Ricardo Regalado
The list is made up of the most impressive group of business executives in Chicago, and none has yet celebrated their 40th birthday. The report honors people from the wide range of industries we cover – technology, consumer products, real estate, health care, finance, etc. – who are proven leaders in their field.
The feature will publish online at www.chicagobusiness.com on Nov. 8 and in Crain’s print issue on Nov. 8. For more information, please contact Jan Parr at Jparr@crain.com.
About Crain’s Chicago Business
Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, a podcast, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/crainschicago and follow us on Twitter @crainschicago and Instagram @crainschicago.
Ricardo Regalado
Rozalado Services
ricardo@rozaladocleaning.com