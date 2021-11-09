CiRN takeover Notice VALE SA and CiRN takeover Notice REITMANS CANADA LTD.
CiRN (uniswap:CiRN)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CiRN token swapping on UNISWAP V3 Platform announces today, that CiRN and Marino Specogna as Offeror, has made an Unsolicited takeover bid for NYSE listed VALE SA, (Z-VALE) ("VALE") and a simultaneous unsolicited takeover bid of TSX listed REITMANS CANADA LTD., (TSX-RET) and (TSX-RET.A) ("REITMANS").
CiRN will offer 20 CiRN tokens per 1 common share of VALE and 20 CiRN tokens per 1 Golden share of VALE, to a maximum of 101 Billion CiRN tokens, the offer to tender settlement date is September 30, 2022, a third party share transfer company will be named before Settlement date.
CiRN will offer 5 CiRN tokens per 1 common share of REITMANS CANADA LTD., and 5 CiRN tokens per 1 Class A share of REITMANS CANADA LTD., to a maximum of 250 Million CiRN tokens, the offer tender settlement date is March 30, 2022, a third party share transfer company will be named before settlement date.
CiRN proposes to use 1908 technology to create electricity from radiation ionization of in-situ Uranium deposits and occurrences, and the Offeror combined own over 13 historic Iron deposits located in Quebec Canada and 3 Nickel Cobalt Copper Deposits located in Quebec as well as several Uranium Deposits and occurrences and a historic Gold mine In CANADA. CiRN believes the infrastructure VALE SA has established worldwide, and the mining expertise of VALE SA will benefit the CiRN and Specogna to develop the resources, and CiRN proposed electricity generation using VALE SA worldwide infrastructure will result in CiRN producing from 1 Uranium deposit in 1 year will produce the equivalent of over 2,900+ years of current Worldwide annual coal production of 7.9 Billion tonnes per year, and the equivalent of 13,700+ Nuclear power plants 1 year electricity generation. CiRN will destroy global warming and current carbon pollution and VALE SA shareholders will benefit exponentially as CiRN token will be the only currency used in sales of the electricity, and the cost to produce the electricity will be negligible.
CiRN proposes to utilize REITMANS CANADA LTD., online marketing expertise without disruption to REITMANS current business models, with the exception that CiRN token will be the only form of payment in retail outlets and online sales. REITMANS shareholders will also benefit exponentially if CiRN success in the takeover bid, with the proposed clean electricity generation, making returns from REITMANS sales dramatically greater with lower costs for electricity.
CiRN Absorbing the Earths Energy to Power, swaps on UNISWAP V3 under token symbol CiRN, with 2.500005 Trillion tokens issued, with an additional maximum 999.995 Billion tokens mintable, to be used in take over bids. with no more than 3.5 Trillion coins issuable.
Copies of the takeover bids can be viewed on www.CiRN.one , https://www.cirn.one/vale-sa-takeover-offer , https://www.cirn.one/reitmans-take-over-bid
Marino Specogna
CiRN
+1 604-378-0648
pr@cirn.one