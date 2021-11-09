CiRN takeover Notice VALE SA and CiRN takeover Notice REITMANS CANADA LTD.

About

CiRN with Uranium deposits and Iron deposits focused on supplying electricity and materials for iron flow batteries, Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries, and determining the best absorption method of dissipating Uranium from 100% owned Uranium deposits, by working with gold nanomaterial, Si Solar Panels that capture gamma ray, and attempting to implement nanobot technology to harvest and convert to electricity the continuous radioactivity dissipated from Uranium deposits which have a half life of 4.5 billion years and this technology will not need the Uranium to be mined.