Food Enzymes Market Size Worth USD3.89 Mn By 2028, Globally Growth at 8.5% CAGR: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Food Enzymes Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Food Enzymes market is accounted for $2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $3.89 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising demand for packaged and processed food, increasing need for food waste reduction and food security, rising customer awareness of nutrition-rich diet, increasing penetration of organized retail channels in rural and urban areas, and introduction of innovative technologies. However, restricted temperature and pH operational range is restricting the market growth. Some of the key players in Food Enzymes Market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd., Novozymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies., Biocatalysts Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group, Aumgene Biosciences, Infinita Biotech Private Limited, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Amano Enzyme Inc., Ultra Bio-Logics Inc., SUNSON Industry Group Co., Ltd, and Puratos Group.
The Global Food Enzymes Market is majorly driven by growing demand for packaged and processed food, demand for environment-friendly manufacturing processes, increasing customer awareness of nutrition-rich diet, and introduction of innovative technologies. The microorganism-based enzymes segment is growing at a highest CAGR as enzymes obtained from microbial sources lead to low production costs and are stable than other sources. They can also be easily modified through various molecular and biochemical approaches to increase their specificity. North America dominated with a significant market share due to growing demand for enzymes in food applications and increased processed food demand in countries such as the U.S and Canada. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR owing to rapid urbanization coupled with rising living standards, the changes in consumer preferences and liberalization of trade, and increased end-use application and processed food demand in countries such as China, India and Japan.
The report provides a detail study and forecast about the industry which covers the complete overview of the market that will aid clients and business making strategies. Our report offers market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments. The report covers various market trends such as key drivers and constraints, market opportunities, challenges, volume and value forecasts, threats, covid-19 impact, futuristic scenarios, various investment opportunities, and strategic recommendations for the manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets.
The report has segmented the global Food Enzymes Market on the basis of type, product, application, end user, and region:
Types Covered:
• Proteases
• Polymerase
• Carbohydrase
• Phytases
• Catalases
• Nucleases
• Lipases
• Rennet
• Lyases
• Hydrolases
• Oxidoreductases
• Ligases
• Other Types
Applications Covered:
• Beverages
• Food
• Animal Feed
• Fats & Spreads
• Protein Modification
• Starch Modification
• Grain and Oilseed Processing
• Inulin
• Additives
