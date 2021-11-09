Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 200 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the 200 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:02 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, 18 year-old Eric Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

 

