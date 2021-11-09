Patent Portfolio Settlement Agreement

Real-time Situational Awareness among all Smartphone, Tablet and PC users

Facebook has granted AGIS the rights to two of it's patents. And, Facebook and WhatsApp receive a license to access AGIS patent portfolio.

... we are pleased to have settled the outstanding litigation with WhatsApp,” — Malcolm K. Beyer, Jr. CEO

JUPITER, FL, US, November 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --AGIS Software Development LLC today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Facebook and WhatsApp to settle a patent infringement lawsuit brought by AGIS against WhatsApp.Under the terms of the agreement, Facebook and WhatsApp have received a license to access AGIS's patent portfolio. As part of the settlement, Facebook has also granted AGIS the rights to two of Facebook’s patents. Additional details regarding the terms of the settlement were not disclosed."We are pleased to have settled the outstanding litigation with WhatsApp," said Cap Beyer, CEO of AGIS.Mr. Beyer continued that AGIS has also successfully settled patent infringement lawsuits with 6 other large firms and continues to explore licensing arrangements with other firms for AGIS's patent portfolio, which includes 23 U.S. Patents. "We will continue to defend our patents against infringement actions from all firms, large or small."AGIS Software Development LLC is a subsidiary of AGIS Holdings, Inc., and the sister company of Advanced Ground Information Systems, Inc., developer of LifeRing products and solutions. AGIS’ MDDL C4ISR System is capable of handling 10,000s of sensor reports and providing Worldwide Command and Control for U.S., NATO, Partnership for Peace Countries, and other allied Nations.

10,000s of sensor reports and Worldwide Command and Control software