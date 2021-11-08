Post Session Report :: Monday, November 8, 2021

HB 416, PN 2322 (Quinn) – Amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L. 30, No. 14), known as the Public-School Code of 1949, by allowing school nurses, or a professional employee whose duties include direct contact with students, to complete a Department of Health approved course on managing students with seizures. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 849, PN 1043 (Stefano) – Amends Title 51 (Military Affairs), in veterans’ preference, further providing for definitions; and, in voluntary veterans’ preference in private employment, further providing for definitions. The bill clarifies that veterans who receive disability or medical discharges qualify for veteran preferences. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SR 53, PN 637 (Baker) – A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report, by 12 months from the date of the adoption of this resolution, on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s highway maintenance funding. The resolution passed by a voice vote.

SR 195, PN 1162 (Phillips-Hill) – A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to oppose the proposal to make a change to the Internal Revenue Service reporting requirements that affect financial institutions and their customers in this Commonwealth.

Amendment A02885 (Phillips-Hill) – The amendment replaces the specific phrase “of more than $600 in a tax year” with generic threshold language that is not assigned a specific dollar amount.

The amendment passed by a vote of 29-20 and the resolution was adopted by a vote of 29-20.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nomination by a vote of 48-1

Joseph J. Volk, Pennsylvania Council on Aging (Reappointment)

Michael M. McAndrew, State Board of Barber Examiners (Reappointment)

Denise A. Johnson, Physician General (Reappointment)