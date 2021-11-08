Offerman Offers Worldly Motivations for Believers through her Poems
The blessing-in-disguise reminder for strengthening faith and inspirationsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life hurdles are constant as opposed to temporary residence in this world. The idea of savoring life’s goodness and the people around is reflected from the book of Patricia Offerman, “Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations.” Full of reflections and lessons, the book contains Christian poems, prayer, and inspirations, which are all rooted from daily personal journaling. The poems can easily be understood and thus need no further thoughts and deciphering of meanings. An embodiment of inspiration and booster of those who feel weary and tired, this book also promotes steps to begin a closer and more intimate walk with the Lord Jesus Christ. The journey to life and reactions to any events are relative. However, the book offers common hindsight in understanding how life is to be seen in the context of hope, faith, and love from Jesus Christ and by oneself. For the believers, this book will ultimately make them faithful in their existing beliefs.
A believer herself, Offerman by religion is a Born-Again Christian. She is fond of journaling and for forty years, her ministerial duties in her life are usually expressed and translated through her writings. The volumes of poems, prayers, hand-made cards, and personal booklets to families, friends, and strangers have made her love what she does. More so, all of these lead to her journey with the Lord.
For some, it is “to see is to believe.” For Offerman’s book, it is to believe in the goodness of the people and life even in invisibility.
