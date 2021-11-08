Poems, Prayer, Peace
A collection of solemn works, words, and wisdomCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power of prayer and belief can break the limits of the human mind and spirit and make the person achieve great things. From simply picking one’s self up from the bottom of the pit of despair to pushing the limit and earning their goals, to simply calming the mind and spirit’s raging storms, prayers are powerful to those with faith. And for those who are faithful and at the same time love the beautifully woven words found in poetry, author Patricia Offerman’s book, “Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations,” will definitely give the reader the peace they deserve.
Patricia Offerman is a writer, poet, and person of faith whose journey along the path the Lord has set before she served as the inspiration of her book. She is a Born-Again Christian who has forty years of ministering under her belt, bringing the Word of the Lord to people from all walks of life. She has done this through writing, and in her four decades of service to her fellow man, she has written volumes upon volumes of poems, prayers, hand-made cards, and even personal booklets for her family, her friends, and countless other strangers who are all looking to find their way to the Lord.
The book contains a number of Patricia’s poems, prayers, and inspirations written from her forty years of writing, journaling, and ministering. Her goal in publishing this book is to inspire and uplift the reader’s mind, body, and spirit, using her very simple-to-read and very inspiring poems.
It is an amazing story of faith and hope, one that would surely be inspirational!
