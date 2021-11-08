TF INTERIORS LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT LINE
The newly developed line of interior design packages expands TF Interiors’ offerings to reach unique client populations and innovate in the design market.LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lansing-based home décor and design company, TF Interiors is proud to announce its expanded line of interior design packages and customizable services. The company prides itself on its hand-selected, high-quality products which meet the style desires of its clients with attractive price points.
TF Interiors expanded its service offerings to answer the evolving needs of retail and service companies in the 2021 marketplace.
“I started TF Interiors to share my passion for interior design with the world,” says Founder & CEO, Teresa Fata. “I know firsthand the expense and elite nature of design services that make customized interiors out of reach for far too many people. Our new line of interior design packages was created to bring quality design and customizable options to a broader population and extend the market’s reach and inclusivity.”
TF Interiors works tirelessly to bring beautiful design to clients—both virtually and through in-person consultation. With packages crafted to meet each client’s needs and blend customizable concepts and lower price points, the company is opening the doors for quality design offerings to an ever-growing customer base.
TF Interiors is an interior design firm founded by Teresa Fata which provides exclusive home décor and furniture through its catalog and features hand-selected items for their combined quality and value.
###
For more information about TF Interiors please visit https://tf-interiors.com.
Media Relations
TF Interiors
+1 517-321-2476
email us here