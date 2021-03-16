Founder of TF Interiors Teresa Fata Steps up to Help Fight Diabetes With a Donation to the JDRF

After experiencing Type 1 Diabetes striking her own brother, Teresa Fata knew she had to help those working to better treat or even cure this health condition.

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diabetes is one of America’s most serious health problems, among people of all ages. Always interested in helping a worthy cause, and having had a close family experience with diabetes, high-energy entrepreneur Teresa Fata has answered the call from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) with a significant donation. Fata is well known for creating a number of successful e-commerce businesses, including the furniture store TF Interiors , which also serves as an in-demand interior design service.“After my brother was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in December 2018, finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes immediately became something both myself and my family were deeply passionate about,” says Fata. “It’s sad that it’s not a bigger issue at the forefront of most people’s brains until it directly affects them. I really hope we can help in a significant way, while also trying to raise awareness of this health concern that touches so many lives.”According to the JDRF, the organization is the world's largest nonprofit funder of Type 1 Diabetes research. The JDRF also provides a wide range of services to the Type 1 Diabetes population and actively advocates for more favorable diabetes medical research regulations.TF Interiors is an exclusive home decor and furniture catalog, featuring high quality, attractively priced choices hand selected by Fata. The online store has received remarkably positive feedback for its catalog, engaged customer support, and the first-class interior design services that are Fata’s passion.