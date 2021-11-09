Grand Havana, Inc Announces Reducing Authorized Shares
Grand Havana, Inc (OTCMKTS:GHAV)MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Havana Inc. (OTC: GHAV), is pleased to announce today that the Company is reducing the current Authorized share count from 900 million shares to 500 million shares authorized. This is a significant reduction that puts our share structure more in line with our goals.
As previously stated in our last press release dated October 27, 2021, “We understand that in today's OTC market with the competitiveness of attracting hard earned shareholder dollars, we need to start with our own structure” stated Mr. Robert Rico, CEO of Grand Havana.
Furthermore, we want to show our investors and the entire marketplace that when we say something, we deliver. The company is in an aggressive growth stage, and we need to show people we are serious.
We understand the value of reducing the outstanding and authorized share counts to increase shareholder value and to make the company more attractive for long term viability. Robert Rico, CEO of Grand Havana, Inc went on to say, “We have plans for long term growth, and to bring shareholder value. We believe this is just one of many steps in our endeavor together. Rest assured we are working diligently in the background to assure that we build shareholder value.”
About Grand Havana, Inc.
Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana’s Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer’s brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso.
Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may, “will,” “should,” “plans,” explores,” expects,” anticipates,” continue,” estimate,” project,” intend,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.
For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com, call 1.800.608.5441, or email orders@grandhavanacoffee.com Find out more about the company at www.facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee, twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1, or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/
Contact Info:
Robert Rico Tel. 305-283-9237
SOURCE: Grand Havana, Inc.
+1 800-608-5441
