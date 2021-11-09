Small Minority Firm keeps up with increased demand for inclusivity services
International Contact, Inc. experienced 20% growth in 2020 and is poised for another great year.
We love helping our clients communicate with those that don’t speak English. It's a powerful way to give back to the communities we served for the past 4 decades.”BERKELEY, CA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Contact, a small, minority California corporation starts its 40th year in business stronger than ever. The call for inclusivity and the needs of business and government to communicate in multiple languages during the PSPS events and COVID, helped them realize 20% growth in sales in 2020.
— Norma Armon, Chairman of International Contact.
What is the secret of their success?
The Language Services Company (LSC) is part of an industry that is experiencing 8% growth and rewards those that are multilingual and able to communicate effectively. Multiple Universities and Colleges offer degrees in different aspects of this career option that needs workers.
International Contact offers expertise in translation, interpretation, localization, desktop publishing, subtitling, dubbing, voice-over, glossary, and terminology development, so multilingual workers can train specifically in things they are interested in. It is through these broad areas of specialization that this company has seen its success.
There are roughly 30,000 language companies in the world, so competition is fierce, but this multilanguage communications agency has established itself as the “foreign language communications partner” to leading corporations in multiple industries and government agencies: servicing their foreign language needs in over 100 languages, in all media, during the past 39 years. They boast growth from referrals and existing customers and attribute their success to meeting the challenges of doing accurate work, consistently and affordably. The quality quotient cannot be overestimated as there are impactful consequences to inaccurate translation. Think about telling someone the wrong diagnosis or failing to correctly represent a defendant in a criminal case.
At the same time, it is imperative that marketing copy sound smooth in the target language, so undoubtedly the linguists they have cultivated and have been market-tested over 39 years, are also a key to their success.
It is often disheartening that buyers of the service think of it as a commodity and the competition demands that the services be done affordably, but International Contact refuses the race to the bottom with rates because they have been around to see customers go to a lower-priced competitor, only to come back because the work is difficult, and clients cannot afford the risk of using machine translation or unqualified linguists.
Fortunately, technology is the LSC’s friend and there are many tools these days that help when the text is repeated and expedite the work of translators while maintaining consistency. “Ultimately, it is our customer service that is our real edge,” says Carla Itzkowich, Executive Director, “Navigating the many apps and offers, knowing what steps are needed to produce accurate, smooth translations, is quite challenging. We have developed all our services in response to client demand.”
In fact, last year during the lockdown when live events for interpreting were shut down, they crafted a Zoom-based service to help clients provide language access at Public Meetings and it has taken off. They were invited by Zoom to present at Zoomtopia, the conference for Zoom users, on how to make meetings more inclusive with interpreting channels.
“We love helping our clients succeed in their programs, with clear communications to those that don’t speak English. It is a powerful way to give back to the communities we have served for the past four decades,” says Norma Armon, Chairman of International Contact. “Thank you to the housing authority for providing interpretation services,” says a tenant at a public workshop ”it makes such a difference to know what is going on in the building and not have issues with all the neighbors.”
You can leave a message for the Bay Area icon of languages, browse their gallery of hits or upload your own photos/videos.
For more information: www.intlcontact.comContact: pr@intlcontac.comPhone: 510-836-1180
Carla Itzkowich
International Contact, Inc.
+1 510-836-1180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn