Original Orlando Tours Honored by Winter Park Chamber of Commerce
Central Florida Pre-Eminent Chamber Recognizes Top Tour CompanyORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Original Orlando Tours, Central Florida’s top-rated, family-owned local tour company, was once again recognized by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist for Best Entertainment Experience for the Best of Winter Park annual awards.
“Winter Park is a very special place to us, and we are always thrilled to share its charm and delight our guests – both out of town visitors, and locals who are intrigued by the tales, sights and flavors that our guides share with them through our various themed tours,” said Original Orlando Tours General Manager, Sarah Bradley. “Those smiles remind us why we work so hard to be the best, and we are thrilled to be recognized by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce for the memory-making experiences that we deliver daily to Winter Park and throughout Central Florida.”
Original Orlando Tours has been bringing coach and small group tours to Winter Park since its inception but has received recognition for its four walking tours of the village that it launched in 2018. These adventures include Flavors of Winter Park (food tour), Peacocks, Presidents and Puzzles (history tour), Ghosts of Winter Park, and Hello Neighbor – The Mister Rogers Walking Tour.
“While I am proud of our entire portfolio of the unique Central Florida adventures which distinguish Original Orlando Tours, I am especially enthused about the experiences that we have been delivering with all of our tour adventures and awesome business partners in Winter Park,” stated Rich Bradley, President & CEO of BBM America, Original Orlando Tours’ parent company. “The DNA of all of our products is superior customer experience, and we are honored and grateful to have our company recognized by the Winter Park community and the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce for our work.”
Further information on the company’s Winter Park tours, as well as all its adventures, can be found at www.OriginalOrlando.com.
###
Original Orlando Tours is Central Florida’s premier inbound and local experience tour operator, creating and sharing unparalleled adventures to visitors and residents alike through group tours, Daycation Experiences(TM), walking tours and VIP Experiences. Original Orlando Tours is part of the BBM America family of companies.
Rich Bradley
Original Orlando Tours
+1 407-986-8687
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other