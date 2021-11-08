Wall Street’s Oldest Continually Operating Black-Owned Investment Banking Firm Blaylock Van Celebrates 30 Years

Blaylock Invite

With diversified financial services, firm supports investors, organizations and communities across U.S.

We are incredibly proud of our history and our legacy in the industry, but we are even more gratified by the work we are doing today to support companies and communities across the country” — CEO & President, Eric Standifer

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its legacy of excellence in financial services, Blaylock Van, LLC, the longest continuously operating Black-owned investment banking firm in the country, will commemorate 30 years of excellence with a virtual celebration on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. EST. Following on the heels of a record-setting year in 2020, the firm’s expertise covers debt and equity underwriting, fixed income sales and trading, and financial advisory services, with an anticipated $1.2 trillion in debt issuance in 2021.

Clients, investors, community partners, and members of the media can register for the special event at the following link > https://form.jotform.com/212776174761159 and will receive a private Zoom link upon RSVP. Blaylock Van CEO and President Eric Standifer will lead the celebration, including recognition of the past three decades’ accomplishments and highlights of ongoing management deals as well as the firm’s commitment to supplier diversity and creating a successful and sustainable culture.

“Thirty years ago, Blaylock Van began blazing trails as a minority-owned investment firm. We are incredibly proud of our history and our legacy in the industry, but we are even more gratified by the work we are doing today to support companies and communities across the country,” Standifer said. “Our diverse experiences continue to shape the innovative work we do and the customized support we provide to each client. We look forward to celebrating where we are and where we are going on November 16.”

Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the State of New York, the State of Wisconsin, the City of New York, and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Blaylock Van is 81 percent Black-owned and 8 percent Native American-owned. Blaylock Van serves corporations, municipalities, investment managers, and pension funds with a diverse employee base committed to working beyond financial services.

The company recently launched the Seynabou Ba Fund A trust fund to honor long-time Capital Markets Senior Vice President Seyna Ba, who inspired many with her determination to support women of color in forging their own paths. She was the inaugural chair of the Young Professionals Committee and Scholarship Subcommittee member for CancerCare, a national organization that provides free support and services for everyone affected by cancer. Blaylock Van has committed to proactively supporting the program going forward to honor her legacy.

Other notable community involvement includes national sponsorship of BuildOn, a movement geared to break the cycle of poverty, illiteracy, and low expectations through service and education; donating to nationwide food banks; offering hands-on experience to African-American males in the San Francisco Achievers program through scholarships and internships, and encouraging employees to volunteer for causes they are passionate about. In addition, Blaylock Van has hosted interns for several decades through the CORO Foundation, which trains ethical, diverse civic leaders with the aim of creating a wealth of strong and diverse leaders across industries.

About Blaylock Van, LLC

Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is the oldest and continuously operating Black-owned banking form in the United States, providing personalized services for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds, and family offices. Global electronic equity and fixed-income trading platforms allow direct market access to more than 40 worldwide exchanges, while the firm’s proprietary web-based research platform is designed to specifically address the needs of fundamental portfolio managers and analysts. The firm’s headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Miami, and Oakland, Calif. For more information, please visit https://brv-llc.com/

