Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,606 in the last 365 days.

Addiego Legislation to Revise Tax Credit For Child and Dependent Care Advances

Trenton – In support of New Jersey families, the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Dawn Marie Addiego that would revise the State’s child and dependent care tax credit, to make the credit refundable.

The bill, S-4065, would revise the credit so that taxpayers would receive a cash refund if the credit amount is greater than their liability. It also expands the eligibility to include New Jerseyans who have an income of up to $150,000 per year.

“In our state, the cost of dependent care and childcare can be financially debilitating for many families. The expansion of the child and dependent care tax credit will ensure that more people are able to afford the proper services they need,” said Senator Addiego (D- Atlantic, Burlington, Camden). “The funds that taxpayers are getting back from excess credit can be used for other necessities and in light of the financial burden the pandemic has caused for many people, this is a major step in the right direction.”

Under current law, the tax credit is nonrefundable and any credit that is greater than the taxpayer’s liability is unable to be claimed. Currently, the maximum New Jersey credit cannot exceed $500 per qualifying individual and $1,000 for two or more individuals.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 12-0.

You just read:

Addiego Legislation to Revise Tax Credit For Child and Dependent Care Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.