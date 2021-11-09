Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,607 in the last 365 days.

The Influencer Collection for Every Aesthetic

Fernanda Ramirez

Gold plated brass and resin necklace

Gold Plated Ring

New York Influencer and En Route, The Best Online Jewelry Store, Collabs for Tik Tok Trends Inspired Collection

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What would happen if Y2K and Academia had a baby? En route, the best online jewelry store collaborates with Youtuber and Influencer Fernanda Ramirez and launches the “Fernanda” Collection. Fernanda designs youthful, funky and refreshing pieces that mix and match aesthetics and kickstarts a fashion rebellion.

Style forward thinking starts with having a rebellious nature, which is easy with the Fernanda launch as the designs play with current fashion trends. Academia emerging from Tik Tok for those seeking Ivy-League style and themes like optimism, friendship, motivation, and happy endings, the Queen of Hearts Necklace and Bracelet screams modern academia. We can’t fight the Y2K wave - and en route is not trying too. Kidcore and nostalgia is all the rage these days and the In Bloom Bracelet, Cloud 9 Ring and the Lover Girl Waistchain.

“In the past couple of years Gen Z and Tik Tok has emerged with all these new aesthetics. There’s light academia, dark academia, cottagecore.” Matilda Guo, Co-Founder, “And we absolutely love it. We want en route to be the place where this generation discovers their style. Being constricted to one aesthetic is so ten years ago. The Fernanda Collection allows you to remix who you are without breaking the bank.”

En route launches the affordable collection “Fernanda” in Scorpio Season right in time for last minute gifts, designs are made with 18k gold-plated brass, natural pearl, and resin. Discovery in fashion is all about playing with new designs, Fernanda’s collection is for the rebellious youth finding themselves. En route is a mindful jewelry brand from NYC with ethical practices and the space for Gen Z to figure out their own aesthetic.


###


en route is a mindful jewelry brand with accessible, sensual and original designs like the Safety Pin earring and the Baroque Necklace for the modern girl. A space of discovery and upholding values, en route creates designs that uplift the voices of the next generation of dreamers. Created by two best friends in ShangHai who wanted to afford jewelry that showed the world who they were and what they believed in.

Nichimyo Rich
+1 859-618-5191
nichimyo.media@gmail.com
En Route Jewelry
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Influencer Collection for Every Aesthetic

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.