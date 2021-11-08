Reminder: Public Hearings Scheduled on Piedmont Lithium Carolinas Mining Application

The Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) will hold a public hearing on the Piedmont Lithium Carolinas mining permit application on November 15, 2021, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., followed by a virtual overflow hearing on November 18.

The in-person hearing will be held at the Gaston County Courthouse, in the Harley B. Gaston, Jr., Public Forum on the second floor. An information session, where DEMLR staff will be available to explain the state’s application process and considerations, will be held from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. with the public hearing beginning at 6:30 in the same location.

What: DEMLR Information Session and Public Hearing on Piedmont Lithium Application

When: Monday, November 15, 5:30 p.m. Information Session, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Hearing

Where: 325 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Way, Gastonia

Due to significant public interest, DEMLR will also host a virtual overflow hearing on Thursday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. via WebEx. If registrants are not able to speak during the November 15 hearing, they will be asked to provide comments in writing or to attend the Nov. 18 virtual hearing. Speakers will be asked to register in advance for the public hearing, and to choose either the in-person or virtual hearing date.

Event Title: Piedmont Lithium Carolinas Public Hearing Overflow

Date and Time: Thursday, November 18, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Webex Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m16a9c3c254010c443da070...

Event Password: NCMining (62646464 from phones)

Meeting Number (Access Code): 2429 910 6211

By Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL | Access code: 242 991 06211

Anyone wishing to speak at either hearing must register by 12:00 p.m. on November 15, 2021. To register, please visit https://forms.office.com/g/xjR07YaPa3 or call 919-707-9207.

The comment period is open through November 26, 2021. Comments can be submitted via email to ncminingprogram@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Piedmont Lithium,” by leaving a voicemail at 919-707-9207 or by mail to:

Adam Parr Assistant State Mining Engineer Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources Department of Environmental Quality 1612 Mail Service Center Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

DEQ will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.

The application, public notice and proposed mine maps can be found online here.