Virtual Townhall to Explore Gaps in Social Programming for Brandon, Manitoba

John Jackson, President & CEO

LINKS Institute to Host Stakeholder Meeting to Learn About Social Service Delivery

BRANDON, MB, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a virtual townhall to be held on November 30th by career college, LINKS Institute, residents of Brandon are invited to provide their opinion about any potential gaps that exist in social service programming in the wheat city.

John Jackson, President and CEO of LINKS Institute, will facilitate the event in partnership with Dr. Sunday Olukoju, Director of Academics for the organization. “Our purpose in hosting this event is to stimulate conversation around the needs for social services in Brandon”, says Jackson, “with the added intent of helping LINKS further tailor their programming to suit workforce development needs”. The townhall is intended to serve the dual purpose of allowing service users, providers, policy makers and leaders the opportunity to speak about the landscape in Brandon, and to stimulate ideas for solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected an already strained social service landscape in Brandon and LINKS Institute would like to know more about it. As Manitoba’s second largest city, Brandon is home to over 47,000 people and serves as a resource hub to a further 200,000 people. While Brandon has traditionally been considered to be social services rich, recent changes to the landscape due to COVID-19 may have left gaps that need to be identified, explored, and responded to.

The townhall will ask attendees three guiding questions aimed at understanding recent trends:

- What services are missing, for social services in Brandon?

- Are there populations or groups who are not served, or underserved, in Brandon?

- How can existing agencies or services collaborate to meet needs?

Participant numbers are limited to 75, and pre-registration is required. Interested attendees are asked to email info@links-institute.ca to register. Spaces are being held for media representatives, and members of local government.

LINKS Institute is a private vocational institute registered with the province of Manitoba. LINKS Institute offers certificates online, meaning that there is no need for students to relocate in order to study. Presently, there are three educational offerings by LINKS Institute: Community support worker in mental health, community support worker in harm reduction, and a mental wellness and harm reduction worker diploma.