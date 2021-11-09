MyWay Mobile Storage participates in the Howard County Recreation & Parks department Truck or Treat 2021 event
On Saturday, October 30th, Howard County held their 5th annual Truck or Treat event at the Gary J. Arthur Community Center in Cooksville, MarylandBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, October 30th, the Howard County Recreation & Parks department held their 5th annual Truck or Treat event at the Gary J. Arthur Community Center in Cooksville, Maryland. From 10 am - 3 pm, kids and families were encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat at various stations where emergency, construction, and private companies’ vehicles were on display. MyWay Mobile Storage’s Freightliner flatbed truck and piggyback forklift Moffett was on display for the event-goers to enjoy.
The Truck or Treat event was a ticketed event with tiered timed entries. Tickets cost $5 per person. Some of the vehicles on display included; Howard County Police, Fire Engines, Emergency Management, county construction, landscape, Mission BBQ, and the Northrop Team vehicles. Kids could go from station to station trick or treating, meeting their favorite hometown heroes, and taking in all their trucks had to offer.
About MyWay Mobile Storage
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more visit www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
