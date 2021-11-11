R3 Medical Training Now Enrolling for January 2022 Stem Cell Training, Medial Aesthetic and Ultrasound Injection Courses

Top Thread Lift Training Course Learn Botox, Fillers, Exosomes, Stem Cells for Hair, Face and Sexual Health! Hands On Stem Cell Training

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training is now enrolling for all January 2022 courses, which include MSK ultrasound, stem cell training, regenerative aesthetics, and PDO thread certification. The course are all hands-on with training on real patients that are supervised by R3's expert trainers. Each attendee will receive a Certificate of Completion afterwards.

The Comprehensive Stem Cell Training Course has offered providers an amazing mix of didactic presentations along with hands-on procedure experience since inception. The types of procedures include musculoskeletal, aesthetic, IV Wellness and more. Providers will learn all about regenerative biologics such as stem cells, exosomes, PRP and PRF. It's a great PRP training course as attendees can go through the whole procedure with R3's PRP specialist. Each enrolled attendee also receives a free regenerative procedure, which helps tremendously when relating with patients. The course will take place in Las Vegas at The Center for Pain Care & Wellness on January 14th-15th, 2022.

The Regenerative Aesthetics Training Course focuses on procedures for facial rejuvenation, hair restoration and sexual health as well. As with the comprehensive course, each attendee receives hands on experience including Botox, fillers, PRP, PDO threads and more. Attendees will learn how to evaluate patients and amazing techniques for treatment. R3's expert aesthetics trainers walk attendees through procedures, with sufficient repetition to cement the skillset for immediate implementation into practice. The medical aesthetics training course will also take place in Las Vegas at The Center for Pain Care & Wellness on January 14th-15th, 2022.

In addition to the Comprehensive Stem Cell and Regenerative Aesthetics Courses, R3 also offers a one day MSK Ultrasound Guided Injection Course on Thursday January 13th. Attendees will receive extensive hands-on experience with patients to learn both diagnostic and therapeutic ultrasound. The feedback on the ultrasound course has been routinely five stars, with several stations available to learn by repetition in a hands on, experiential manner. The ultrasound course will also be held at The Center for Pain care & Wellness.

The fourth course being held is for Basic and Advanced PDO Thread Lift Certification. There is a significant learning curve for cosmetic threads, and the hands on experience is critical to getting over the curve. Each attendee receives a Thread Lift Certification after the course, and will feel comfortable implementing them into practice right away.

To sign up for any individual course or a combination of them, simply visit https://r3medicaltraining.com or call (888) 998-6343 for assistance.